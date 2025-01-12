Nithya Menen Calls Film Industry 'Inhumane', Says 'No Matter How Sick You Are Filmmakers...'

Nithya Menen has been in the industry for over a decade, giving hit movies to Tollywood and Kollywood. Last year, the actress won her first National Film Award for Best Actress. However, it was not an easy journey for the actress. In a recent interview, the actress called the film industry "inhumane" regarding sickness.

Nithya Menen opens up about working during sickness, period pain

In an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Nithya revealed how directors expected their team to work through period pain and sickness. “There is a slight level of inhumanity in films. No matter how sick you are, how hard it may be, you are expected to do something and come to the shooting. That’s all. We get used to that. Whatever happens, we have to struggle," she added. However, when she was shooting for Psycho in 2020, she had a totally opposite experience.

(A file photo of Nithya Menen | Image: Instagram)

The actress recalled getting her period on the first day of the shoot and when she told the same to director Mysskin, he was very understanding. “So, for the first time, I told a male director that I have my period. He asked if it was my first day. That’s when I felt so understood, so compassionate. He said you can rest. Don’t do anything. You finish this and go up," Nithya said.

(A file photo of Nithya Menen | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Nithya Mene?