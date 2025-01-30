Parasakthi Controversy: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Lands In Trouble After Vijay Antony Claims Title Rights, Producers React

Sivakarthikeyan, on Wednesday, announced the official title of SK25, which is Parasakthi. However, the movie has attracted legal trouble as Vijay Antony claimed that he holds the right to the title. His next movie is titled Paraashakthi. He has issued a public statement backing his claims by posting official registration documents.

It's Vijay Antony vs Sivakarthikeyan over title Parasakthi

Vijay took to his X handle and shared a document that is dated July 22, 2024. The documents state that the title Paraashakthi (Telugu) has been registered in his production house, Vijay Antony Pictures', favour. The production house is officially registered under the Producers category with membership number 21554. The Tamil title of his upcoming film is Shakti Tirumagan.

Later, Dawn Pictures, backing Sivakarthikeyan's film, responded to Vijay's public statement. They stated that the title Parasakthi is owned by them in both Tamil and Telugu. It was issued to them by the Tamil and Telugu Producers Council. However, their document dates to January 13, 2025.

Netizens' reaction to Parasakthi title row

Soon after Dawn Pictures shared the documents, netizens flooded the comment section stating that Vijay has the rights since 2024 whereas they registered it in January this year. "Telugu title registered by Antony sir letter shows July 2024 date. Ur letter shows the January 2025 date," wrote a user. Another poked fun at them, "Parasakthi vs Parasakthi why don't both of you release the film on same date." A third user wrote, "Leave the Parashakthi with one and only Sivaji Ganesan. It will be a tribute to him."

(Screengrab from the post | Image: X)