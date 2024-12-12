R Madhavan Denies Playing Antagnoist In Raghava Lawrence's Benz: As Much As It Sounds Exciting...

Earlier this year filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced Benz as part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). The movie, helmed by Bakkiyaraj, stars Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Now reports were rife that R Madhavan has joined the project as an antagonist. However, the actor clarified that he was not part of the project.

Rumours were rife that R Madhavan is all set to play a grey character just like in his movies Ayutha Ezhuthu, Nishabdham and Shaitaan. However, on Thursday, he re-shared a news report and clarified that as much as he would love to be a part of the LCU, he has not been approached for Benz. “Hey this is news to me. (laughter emoji) as much as it sounds exciting and I would love to be part of a universe like this. I’m surprised with this news because I have no clue about this,” the post reads.

Soon after he dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section, manifesting his casting. A user wrote, “@Dir_Lokesh Bhau ... u need to make this happen now... we need Maddy Bhau in your universe... plz make this happen...” Another wrote, “We are excited”. Another wrote, “Expecting a fierce combat between you and #Rolex, #LCU #Maddy #Suriya.”

What do we know about Benz?

It is the first movie in LCU that filmmaker Lokesh will not direct. However, he has written the story and will be producing the project. In October, the makers unveiled the teaser of the movie on the occasion of Lawrence’s 48th birthday. The first-look video for the film shows Raghava Lawrence as a chef holding a gun with blood stains on his uniform.