Rajinikanth And Mani Ratnam To Collaborate For A Project After 34 Years? Here's What We Know

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. Directed by Mani Ratnam, his performance in 1991 film Thalapathi was lauded by netizens. Now, there are reports that the actor-director duo are set to unite for an project.

Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam to collaborate for a film?

Rajinikanth played the lead role of Surya in the 1991 Tamil film titled Thalapathi. According to report of 123 Telugu, veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to reunite with Rajinikanth after 34 years. Rumours are rife that the announcement will be made on Rajinikanth’s birthday on December 12.

File photo of Mani Ratnam | Source: IMDb

Reportedly, Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam’s project will be tentatively tiled Thalaivar173 and might go on floors in July 2025. Mani Ratnam’s production house, Madras Talkies, will collaborate with a leading Kollywood banner to jointly bankroll Thalaivar173.

File photo of Rajinikanth | Source: IMDb

About Mani Ratnam-Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi

The 1991 film Thalapathi is the only film where actor Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam collaborated for a project. The movie marked the debut film for actor Arvind Swamy, who essays the role of Arjun in the movie. The audience saw Rajinikanth in a completely different avatar; the actor sported a different hairstyle and fans loved the actor's new look. Interestingly, it marked the last collaboration of director Mani Ratnam and music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Poster of Thalapathi | Source: IMDb