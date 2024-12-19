'Rajinikanth Is Dronacharya To Me', Says Upendra About Coolie Co-star: His Wisdom, Words...

Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie starring Rajinikanth is one of the highly anticipated films. The film marks 171st project of superstar Rajinikanth. Upendra Rao who will next be seen in UI opened up about his upcoming film Coolie and in addition, Aamir Khan’s reaction to his UI trailer.

Upendra Rao on Rajinikanth

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Upendra Rao was asked about working in Coolie with Rajinikanth. He said, “Yeah, for talking about Coolie and Rajinikanth sir, I think I would need a whole another long conversation. I can’t put it together in a simple comprehensive answer right now. I would say in one line that, his wisdom, his words, there are so many things that make him a Dronacharya to me.

File photo of Rajinikanth | Source: IMDb

Interestingly, Upendra was also asked about Aamir Khan’s reaction to his upcoming film UI’s video. He said, “I was in Cloud 9 actually. I never expected Aamir Khan to do such a video after I showed him the trailer for UI. I just wanted to show it to him and get an honest feedback. After seeing it, he just took his phone and made that video even though there was limited time for us to interact.”

File photo of Aamir Khan | Source: Instagram

He also said how he was speechless and didn’t know how to thank him. He also said that Aamir Khan always encourages his juniors in the industry.

All about Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action thriller produced by Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the movie also stars Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in the key roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Poster of Coolie featuring Rajinikanth | Source: IMDb