Soodhu Kavvum 2 On OTT: When And Where Can You Watch Mirchi Shiva Starrer
Soodhu Kavvum 2 is now streaming on a popular OTT platform. The film stars Mirchi Shiva and Karunakaran among others.
Tamil film Soodhu Kavvum 2 featuring Mirchi Shiva in lead role released in theatres on December 13, 2024. Just a few days after its release, the film has made its way to digital platform. Know all details about when and where can you watch the film online.
Soodhu Kavvum 2 streaming on OTT
Streaming platform Aha Tamil took to X and shared the news the film Soodhu Kavvum 2 has premiered. Along with the poster, “Soodhu Kavvum 2 paarunga siringa siringa sirichutee irunga. Watch #SoodhuKavvum2 streaming now on namma @ahatamil."
Soodhu Kavvum 2 is direct sequel to the 2013’s black comedy crime film which was written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The movie featured Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crores, the movie went on to earn over ₹35 crores.
Soodhu Kavvum 2 box office report
According to a report in Starybyte, Soodhu Kavvum 2’s India net collection is ₹1.21 crore and worldwide box office collection is ₹1.50 crore. Reportedly, the film was made on budget of ₹2 crore.
Soodhu Kavvum 2 tells the story of a gang of kidnappers find they have bitten off more than they can chew. Directed and written by SJ Arjun, the film stars Mirchi Shiva, Harisha Jestin, Karunakaran, M S Bhaskar, Radha Ravi and Ramesh Thilak among others. The songs are composed by Edwin Louis Viswanath. It is produced by CV Kumar and S Thangaraj under Thirukumaran Entertainment and Thangam Cinemas.
