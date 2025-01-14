Soodhu Kavvum 2 On OTT: When And Where Can You Watch Mirchi Shiva Starrer

Tamil film Soodhu Kavvum 2 featuring Mirchi Shiva in lead role released in theatres on December 13, 2024. Just a few days after its release, the film has made its way to digital platform. Know all details about when and where can you watch the film online.

Soodhu Kavvum 2 streaming on OTT

Streaming platform Aha Tamil took to X and shared the news the film Soodhu Kavvum 2 has premiered. Along with the poster, “Soodhu Kavvum 2 paarunga siringa siringa sirichutee irunga. Watch #SoodhuKavvum2 streaming now on namma @ahatamil."

Soodhu Kavvum 2 is direct sequel to the 2013’s black comedy crime film which was written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. The movie featured Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead roles. Made on a budget of just ₹2 crores, the movie went on to earn over ₹35 crores.

Soodhu Kavvum 2 box office report

According to a report in Starybyte, Soodhu Kavvum 2’s India net collection is ₹1.21 crore and worldwide box office collection is ₹1.50 crore. Reportedly, the film was made on budget of ₹2 crore.

Poster of Soodhu Kavvum 2 | Source: IMDb