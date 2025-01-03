STR48: Silambarasan, Director Desingh Periyasamy's Photo Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Film Being Shelved

Silambarasan TR is packed with Desingh Periyasamy’s STR48 and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. Silambarasan TR and director Desingh Periyasamy have in the news for quite some time in regard to their upcoming project. Amid the rumours of project being shelved, the actor has now shared a picture of the duo which is now gong viral.

Silambarasan TR and director Desingh Periyasamy’s picture goes viral

Director Desingh Periyasamy took to X and shared an image of the two standing together with their arms around each other. Silambarasan reshared the post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote the caption, “Time tests what's truly worth it.”

After the duo shared image, it put and end to the the speculations of their project STR48 being shelved. Fans flooded the comment section with to express their excitement. One user wrote, “We are waiting, it doesn’t matter if its late”. Another user wrote, “W are waiting for you Thalaivar Silambarasan TR”. “Patience pays off, big things loading”, wrote the third user”.

Fiile photo of Silambarasan, Kamal Haasan and Desingh Periyasamy | Source: X

What do we know about STR48?

According to reports, Silambarasan will be sporting a cool new look for the film. It is also reported that the actor will be seen playing a dual role. The actor recently returned from overseas locations where he was training for his role in STR48. In 2024, the makers had shared the first glimpse of the film by sharing the first look poster which is filled with blood and rage.