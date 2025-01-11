Published 20:07 IST, January 11th 2025
Vanangaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Arjun Vijay, Bala Film Unable To Touch ₹1 Crore Mark
Vanangaan Box Office Collection: The Arun Vijay-Roshni Prakash starrer hit the big screens on January 10. However, the film performed decently on day 1.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vanangaan Box Office Collection: The much anticipated Arun Vijay and Roshni Prakash movie hit the big screens on January 10. The movie is directed by Bala and seems to have impressed netizens with its storyline and cast performances. However, the same appreciation has not translated into box office collections of the film.
Vanangaan box office struggles to cross ₹1 crore mark
Vanangaan is an action drama film that hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranti on January 10. However, the movie does not seem to have impressed cine-goers at the ticketing counter. The film has struggled to breach ₹1 crore despite getting raging reviews on social media and positive word of mouth.
Vanangaan has raked in ₹0.85 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The film is expected to register further growth on the weekend. However, other significant films like Game Changer might act as a deterrent for the Arjun Vijay starrer.
All about Vanangaan
Most audience members have shared a positive review of the movie. The action drama is centred on the sibling bond. Most social media users have dubbed the film as ‘emotional’ and ‘complex’.
Vanangaan, produced by Suresh Kamatchi of V House Productions, and directed by Bala, features Arun Vijay in the lead role and Roshini Prakash as the female lead. The film was released worldwide in theatres on January 10.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:07 IST, January 11th 2025