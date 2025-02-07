Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajith Kumar Starrer Fails To Beat His Thunivu, Opens At Only ₹22 Crore

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection: After a month's delay, Ajith Kumar starrer finally hit the theatres on February 6. Magizh Thirumeni's directorial is a Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American film, Breakdown. This is Ajith's first film of the year and has opened at a rather lukewarm pace. The movie couldn't even beat Ajith's previous release Thunivu's opening day collection.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1

Co-starring Trisha Krishnan, the movie earned ₹22 crores on the first day of release with a maximum in Tamil - ₹21.5 crores. The movie which was also released in Telugu earned ₹0.5 crores while Hindi witnessed zero occupancy. Vidaamuyarchi had an overall 61.23 per cent Tamil occupancy on Thursday with the maximum reported in Trichy (93 per cent).

The movie was expected to perform well at the box office, but couldn't surpass Ajith's previous film Thunivu's opening day collection. The movie grossed ₹24.4 crore in India.

However, seeing the positive responce, the movie is expected to perform well in the coming days and be sustained over the weekend.

Is Vidaamuyarchi worth the money?

X users have flooded the platform with their positive reviews. Some have broken down their reviews into three parts - first half, climax and second half - and all are 'mindblowing' per netizens. They also lauded the climax and said "good twist in intermission". A user wrote, "Extraordinary Second Half!! Another example for Content always wins. #MagizhThirumeni focused more on Story than Cliches. #AjithKumar. As an actor wins big. A treat for cinephiles."

Another wrote, "#VidaaMuyarachi a classy Entertainer! Big win for Magizh - AK combo". The third user wrote, “Sure Blockbuster. Massive second half.”

The third user wrote, “Sure Blockbuster. Massive second half.” “#Vidaamuyarchi is a high-octane thriller with Ajith Kumar in top form 🔥 Magizh Thirumeni’s direction is sharp, and Anirudh’s music amps up the excitement. A must-watch for fans ⭐️ 4/5 #VidaamuyarchiFDFS,” read a post.

Everyone lauded the combination of Ajith and director Magizh and requested them to work on another project.

