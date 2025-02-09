Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Published 07:32 IST, February 9th 2025

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Starrer Enters ₹50 Crore Club With Solid Growth On Saturday

After a slump on Friday, the collection of Ajith Kumar and Trisha's Vidaamuyarchi picked up on Saturday, pushing the total to over ₹50 crore mark in three days.

Vidaamuyarchi stars Ajith Kumar with Trisha Krishnan | Image: IMDb

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar starrer action film Vidaamuyarchi has entered the ₹50 crore club at the domestic box office. The film, released on February 6, registered good growth on Saturday and crossed the box office milestone, largely due to the collection in the Tamil market. Vidaamuyarchi has been witnessing low biz at the ticket window but has still managed to cater to the fans.

Ajith and Trisha star in Tamiul action film Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi collection witness boost on Saturday

On day 3, the film's business witnessed a jump from the low Friday figures, which only rose with the evening shows. While it collected close to ₹10 crore on Friday, on Saturday, it minted nearly ₹15 crore, as per early estimates. Adding the Thursday collection of ₹25.5 crore, the three-day biz of the film stands at ₹50.87 crore. Of this, the Tamil version has contributed ₹49.7 crore, while the business from the Telugu markets stands at ₹1.17 crore.

Ajith Kumar in a still from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Overseas, Vidaamuyarchi has minted ₹22.1 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to over ₹66 crore. The action thriller, shot predominantly in Azerbaijan, could be the first Tamil film in 2025 to mint ₹100 crore.

All you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi: Plot, runtime and cast

As per the censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 minutes. Vidaamuyarchi has huge expectations riding on it as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.

Vidaamuyarchi is the first Tamil film of 2025 to enter the ₹50 crore club at domestic box office | Image: IMDb

Ajith plays the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha) in the film. The film’s plot will revolve around Ajith who goes in search of his wife and in the process take on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and is likely to be a full-fledged entertainer. Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

Updated 07:32 IST, February 9th 2025

