Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: This Factor Alone Can Stop Ajith Starrer From Beating Game Changer

Vidaamuyarchi Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi is all set to release in cinema halls on February 6 after a slight delay. The movie's anticipation among fans of Ajith is sky-high and it is expected to take a good opening on its opening day. The advance booking is now open and it will look to become the film with the most pre-release ticket sales in 2025 so far, beating Telugu titles like Ram Charan's Game Changer and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

Ajith Kumar with Regina Cassandra on sets of Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi advance booking indicates good day 1 collection

Vidaamuyarchi has sold over 2.55 lakh tickets so far for its opening day. This has brought in over ₹4.59 crore to its opening-day collection. The movie will release in Tamil only and the markets in the state are leading its biz. Chennai leads with ₹4.21 crore, followed by Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana.

A still from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi will have to beat Game Changer (₹26.8 crore), Sankranthiki Vasthunam (₹12.40 crore) and Daaku Maharaaj (₹9.10 crore) to become the movie with the highest advance booking in 2025 so far.

A major factor at play

Game Changer's collections were boosted significantly by its Hindi release, which contributed ₹3.39 crore in advance sales and over ₹7 crore on day 1 to its box office haul. However, not only are the advance bookings of Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi muted in the Northern belts, but it is also not releasing in Hindi.

Game Changer released on January 10 | Image: X