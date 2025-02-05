Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Ajith, Trisha Starrer For Classes Not Masses? Public Verdict Leaves Netizens With Zero Hope

Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to release on February 6 amid much fan anticipation. Fans of the Tamil stars have been trending hashtags about the movie before its theatrical debut and some reviews of the action drama have also been floating on social media. So is the movie a hit or a flop? Find out here.

Trisha and Ajith Kumar in a still from Vidaamuyarchi | Image: X

Vidaamuyarchi early reviews surface on social media

Vidaamuyarchi seems to be polarising the audiences. While a section of social media users said that it was well-made, with Ajith shining in set pieces and the film as a whole, others noted that this one is for the classes and not the masses. A review of the film read, "Just watched spl show of #VidaaMuyarchireview I am big fan of #ajithkumar Totally I am disappointed bcoz of Movie (sic)." Another one commented, "Slow-burning and average, the first half sets the tone. Second Half: 4/5 The interval twist changes the game! The second half is intense, emotionally driven, and packed with action (sic)."

Fans launched a CDP as Vidaamuyarchi released in cinema halls | Image: X

All you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi: Plot, runtime and cast

As per the censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 Mts. Vidaamuyarchi has huge expectations riding on it as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.

Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni | Image: X