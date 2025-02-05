Published 22:00 IST, February 5th 2025
Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Ajith, Trisha Starrer For Classes Not Masses? Public Verdict Leaves Netizens With Zero Hope
Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Do Ajith Kumar and Trisha bring back the magic of their earlier collaborations in this latest action drama?
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Vidaamuyarchi Early Reviews: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Vidaamuyarchi is all set to release on February 6 amid much fan anticipation. Fans of the Tamil stars have been trending hashtags about the movie before its theatrical debut and some reviews of the action drama have also been floating on social media. So is the movie a hit or a flop? Find out here.
Vidaamuyarchi early reviews surface on social media
Vidaamuyarchi seems to be polarising the audiences. While a section of social media users said that it was well-made, with Ajith shining in set pieces and the film as a whole, others noted that this one is for the classes and not the masses. A review of the film read, "Just watched spl show of #VidaaMuyarchireview I am big fan of #ajithkumar Totally I am disappointed bcoz of Movie (sic)." Another one commented, "Slow-burning and average, the first half sets the tone. Second Half: 4/5 The interval twist changes the game! The second half is intense, emotionally driven, and packed with action (sic)."
All you need to know about Vidaamuyarchi: Plot, runtime and cast
As per the censor certificate, the length of the film, which has been cleared for release, is 150.46 Mts. Vidaamuyarchi has huge expectations riding on it as Ajith, who is now actively pursuing his dream of car racing, has announced that he will not sign any new projects during the racing season.
Ajith plays the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha) in the film. The film’s plot will revolve around Ajith who goes in search of his wife and in the process take on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film promises to have some explosive action sequences and is likely to be a full-fledged entertainer. Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action entertainer that will also feature Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 22:00 IST, February 5th 2025