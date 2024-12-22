Published 10:25 IST, December 22nd 2024
Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Remains Steady, Mints ₹15.72 Crore
In comparison with Viduthalai Part 1, which released last year, the second chapter in director Vetrimaaran's universe has collected almost twice.
Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Day 2: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier starrer political drama is performing well at the box office since its release on December 20. In comparison with the first part, which released last year, the second chapter in Vetrimaaran's universe has collected almost twice. It has indicated that the sequel has found acceptance among the audiences.
Viduthalai Part 2 collections: Poor in Telugu
The Tamil version of the film is driving the film's collections. While the makers opted for a Telugu release as well this time around, the contribution to the business has been very poor. Viduthalai Part 2 collected ₹15.72 crore in its two-day run at the box office in India. The business was ₹7.5 crore on day 1, followed by a little over ₹8 crore on day 2. The film's first-weekend collection is expected to be in the range of ₹22-25 crore.
What do we know about Viduthalai Part 2?
After Viduthalai Part 1 earned positive reviews, the franchise's Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Manju Warrier released on the big screens on December 20. Early reviews of the film have pegged it as a classic. Viduthalai Part 2 has received an A certificate and that opened the doors for director Vetrimaaran to experiment more with the scale and reach of the film.
The sequel was reportedly 4.5 hours long and was cut short to 2.52 hours for a theatrical release. Media reports have suggested that Vetrimaaran is planning to make a third part in the series, focussing on Vijay Sethupathi's character.
