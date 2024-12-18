Published 19:23 IST, December 18th 2024
Vijay Sethupathi To Reunite With Atlee After Jawan For Next Movie, Director Spills The Beans
It seems the blockbuster is in the making because Atlee is all set to announce his next thriller starring Vijay Sethupathi. Read on to know about the project.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Atlee is currently awaiting the release of his next movie Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The filmmaker is presenting the movie, while it's helmed by Kalees. As the movie is just a few days away from hitting the theatres, the Jawan director has already decided on which project he will be working on next with producer Murad Khetani. Both the producers will be reuniting once again and this time for a Tamil movie. According to media reports, Atlee's next movie is a thriller with none other than Vijay Sethupathi.
Is Atlee preparing for a thriller movie with Vijay Sethupathi?
It seems the blockbuster is in the making because according to a report in Pinkvilla, Atlee has roped in Vijay Sethupathi for his next thriller. The movie will go on the floors in the first quarter of 2025 and is likely to hit the screens by the end of next year. The source also spilt the beans about the project, "It’s a terrific subject, and all the stakeholders are charged up to take the film on floors. The yet-untitled thriller will do complete justice and blend the actor and star stature of Vijay Sethupathi.”
The makers are yet to officially announce the same, but in an interview with Pinkvilla, Murad did confirm the news and said there are a couple of things in the pipeline but nothing is locked. "The things are in the development stage, though we have locked one film. Atlee sir and I are starting a Tamil film and it goes on floors very soon. We will announce more details shortly," he was quoted as saying. Agreeing with Murad, Atlee added, "It’s a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir. It’s a fantastic film. Murad sir and I are producing it. We have been working on this for the last 2 years. It’s the next banger from Cine1 and A For Apple.”
This will be Atlee's second movie with Vijay Sethupathi after Jawan.
Atlee is looking forward to the release of Baby John
Meanwhile, Atlee is focusing on the release of Varun Dhawan's actioner which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Keerthy. It serves as an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 hit Tamil movie Theri, starring Vijay Thalapathy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The movie will hit the theatres on December 25.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:23 IST, December 18th 2024