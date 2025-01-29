What's Brewing Between Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan? Netizens Speculate As Tamil Star Reportedly Separates From Wife

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most celebrated superstars of South industry. Leo star announced his retirement in February 2024, with Jana Nayagan being his last film before he ventures full-fledged into politics. However, being in the last leg of his acting career, Theri star's personal life has been making quite a lot of noise these days.

For years, rumours have been smoked that Vijay seems to be in a romantic relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan. This has now reportedly led to his alleged separation from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam.

Did Thalapathy Vijay’s rumoured affair with Trisha Krishnan lead to a speculated separation from his wife?

Recently, reports have been making rounds on social media that due to Thalapathy Vijay's affair rumours with Trisha Krishnan, his marriage with Sangeetha Sornalingam has been severely affected. These speculations arose after Sangeetha's noticeable absence from the public eye for some time.

Koimoi's report suggests that Sangeetha is living separately from Vijay in London, where their daughter, Divya Saasha, is studying. She is said to be staying with her parents, which has fuelled further rumours about a possible rift in their marriage.

Thalapathy Vijay with Sangeetha Sornalingam(left) and Trisha Krishnan(right) | Image: X

However, neither Thalapathy Vijay nor Sangeetha has addressed these separation rumours. It all started with Thalapathy Vijay, and Trisha Krishnan dating rumours from the past couple of years.

Gossip mills decode Vijay and Trisha's relationship amid separation rumours with Sangeetha Sornalingam

Now Reddit users have shared their theories on Vijay’s mysterious personal life amid the rumors. One user wrote, “His fans justify cheating btw.I have seen people praising their relationship and they conveniently forgot that he cheated on his wife.”

Another user speculated Vijay and his wife’s separation theory, “It’s actually the other way. There were rumors that he and his wife divorced back in 2021 or 2022. Since then, they have never been spotted together at any events. His speculated fling with Trisha began only after the divorce rumors, mainly during the filming of Leo. (There were also rumors that Vijay and Trisha were dating back in 2005).”

A third user weighed in on the dating timeline, saying, “They had an affair years ago and then separated. They’ve now reconciled during the filming of Leo. Trisha was a minor before his marriage, but they definitely had a fling after he got married.”