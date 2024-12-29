Asim Riaz Ouster From Khatron Ke Khiladi To Dalljiet Kaur's Ugly Divorce: Biggest TV Controversies In 2024

Year Ender 2024 : The past year has been no stranger to controversies for television celebrities. From messy divorces to professional indifference, several celebrities on the small screen made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Here's a recap of the biggest newsmakers from the small screens.

Dalljiet Kaur's cheating accusation on husband Nikhil Patel and divorce drama

Dalljiet Kaur made headlines for a turbulent relationship with her husband Nikhil Patel. The couple tied the knot in March 2023 and the actress moved to Kenya, with her son Jaydon to be with the businessman. However, less than a year into the marriage, the mother-son duo returned to India alone, giving rise to speculations of the couple’s separation.

A file photo of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel from their wedding | Image: Instagram

Since May this year, the actress took to her social media account to share a series of photos and videos accusing her husband Nikhil Patel of cheating. Days later, her husband landed in India with his girlfriend. The estranged couple are still fighting a legal battle amid their divorce.

Asim Riaz's tiff with Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Rohit Shetty (L), Asim Riaz (R) | Image: Instagram

Asim Riaz also made headlines after his sudden elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14. The reality TV star was unable to perform a stunt for which his co-contestants made slight fun of him. However, Asim lost his temper and threw a fit on set. Things escalated when he attacked host and director Rohit Shetty. The controversy left netizens divided.

The various controversies of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

One of the longest-running family sitcoms Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was embroiled in several controversies this year. It started with Jennifer Mistry, who essayed the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, filing a sexual harassment and non-payment lawsuit against the producer Asit Kumar Modi. The actress won the suit which prompted the makers to pay her ₹5 lakh as compensation and clear her outstanding dues.



Jennifer Mistry | Image: Instagram

Palak Sidhwani's sudden exit from the show also became a talking point. The actress, who played Sonu, accused the show producers of harassment, delayed payments and emotional distress. On the other hand, the makers accused Palak of breach of contract.



Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers issue notice to Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu Bhide | Image: Instagram

Most recently, the show made headlines when it was reported that Dilip Joshi had gotten into a scuffle with Asit Kumar Modi over his leaves. It was reported that they were engaged in a physical fight. However, both parties have refuted the same.

Anupamaa cast mass exodus and allegations on Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa cast members | Image: Instagram



Anupamaa, one of the highest TRP fetching shows, made news for the student exit of all OG cast members. The show took a time leap following which only Rupali Ganguly maintained in the cast. Several actors have alleged that Rupali Ganguly's unprofessional and insecure behaviour on set has been one of the reasons for their exit.

Rupali Ganguly Vs Esha Verma

File photo of Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma | Image: Instagram

Amid professional difficulties, Rupali Ganguly was also marred with controversies in personal life. The actor's stepdaughter Esha Verma levelled serious allegations of harassment and cheating against her. She made several social media posts alleging that the actress had wronged her and her mother. In response, Rupali has filed a defamation case against the 17-year-old.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe fired from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe | Image: Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast was also made through significant cast changes. Actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were ousted from the show overnight for their alleged ‘unprofessional’ behaviour. Their exits made big news as the tiff between the producer and actors was highlighted significantly.

Gurucharan Singh: lost and found in 26 days

A file photo of Gurucharan Singh | Image: Instagram

Gurucharan Singh who is best known for his role as Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah went missing from his home in April 2022. It was believed that the actor had been kidnapped. However, he returned in 25 days and claimed that he had been on a “spiritual journey”.

Death of crew member on Anupamaa set

Official poster of Anupamaa | Image: X

In November this year, a camera attendant on the sets of the popular TV show died following electrocution, the All India Cine Workers Association has alleged. Police have registered an FIR against the contractor for negligence. Headlined by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. In a press release issued with the subject line reading: “An unfortunate accident during the shooting of the TV serial Aanupamaa at Film City”, it said that it was “purely a human error.”



Armaan Malik and his two wives in Bigg Boss OTT

Armaan Malik with Payal Malik, Kritika Malik | Image: instagram



Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial shows on television. This year, the OTT version of the show made news because of the participation of influencer Armaan Malik who took part in the show with his two wives Payal and Kritika Malik. Armaan, Kritika and Payal Malik have always invited the intrigue of social media users for their unique living situation. The trio boast subscribers of more than 7 million people. Their participation in the reality show drew major flak. Additionally, a doctored video of Arman getting intimate with his second wife Kritika while inside the Bigg Boss house raised many eyebrows.

Prince-Yuvika public spat

Prince and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed a daughter in October | Image: Instagram



The celebrity couple who met on Bigg Boss 9 and fell in love, expanded their family by welcoming their baby girl in October this year. However, lately, the couple's cryptic comments and Instagram activity have led fans to believe that all is not well between PriVika. The actor alleged that his wife did not inform him or his family about going into labour and delivering their baby. Yuvika, on the other hand, has been sharing cryptic notes online. To add fuel to rumours, the couple has refrained from posing with each other on social media.

Sunil Pal's kidnapping

On December 3, Sunil Pal’s wife Sarita lodged a missing complaint with Mumbai Police, but hours later she announced that he was safe and reached home, even as his fans went into a frenzy on social media networks. Subsequently, a video purportedly released by him on X has claimed that he was actually abducted on Monday in Delhi where he had gone for a show. "I was kidnapped on December 2 but now I have returned home safely. I have given my statement to the police. I will share more details once the police procedures are complete," he informed his fans and admirers.

Sunil Pal file photo | Image: X