Balika Vadhu Actress Aasiya Kazi Gets Married To Longtime Boyfriend Gulshan Nain | First Photos

Aasiya Kazi, well known for her roles in Bandini, Tenali Rama and Balika Vadhu, has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and actor Gulshan Nain. The couple dated for around 8 years before taking a plunge. The newlyweds have shared a joint post on social media to share a set of two photos from their wedding album. Several TV actors attended their wedding, including Kunal Pant, Jaswir Kaur, Abhishek Kapur and Toral Rasputra, among others.

First photos of Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain as wedded couple

Taking to Instagram, Aasiya shared the photos that show the newlyweds happily posing for the camera. For D-day, the actress wore a red lehenga featuring intricate zardozi work in gold throughout. She accessorised her look with kundan jewellery in red and white, complementing her look. She completed her look with a red satin dupatta. On the other hand, Gulshan looked handsome in a black sherwani.

The first photo is a candid one, capturing a precious moment of Aasiya bursting out into laughter as Gulshan lovingly looks at her. The second photo is of them happily posing next to each other. Sharing the photos, Aasiya wrote, "Here’s to the beginning of forever".

Industry friends congratulate the newlyweds Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain'

Soon after they dropped the photos, their friends flooded the comment section. Roop Durgapal wrote, "Heartiest heartiest Congratulations dear @aasiya_o9 @gulshannain. Stay blessed & have a beautiful journey ahead." Karan Sharma wrote, "Oyeee congratulations @aasiya_o9 super Happy for you . Best wishes to both of you Gulshan." Harsh Rajput wrote, "Congratulations," followed by a heart emoticon. Rohit Purohit wrote, "Congratulations guys". Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "Arre arre congratulations.. so happy for you," followed by heart emoticons.

(A screengran from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who are Aasiya Kazi and Gulshan Nain?

Aasiya rose to fame after featuring in Bandini as Santu Dharamraj Mahiyavanshi. The show also featured Ronit Roy in the lead role. She then went on to star in shows, including Matti Ki Banno, Hitler Didi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Balika Vadhu and Janam Janam Ka Saath.

(A file photo of Aasiya and Gulshan | Image: Instagram)