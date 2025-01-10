Bigg Boss 18: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Cheers For Chum Darang, Says 'Hopeful That She Will Be A Winner'

As Bigg Boss 18 approaches finale, the madhouse reality show is getting more intense and interesting with twists and turns. Recently, six contestants competed for the ticket to the finale, with Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang facing off. Ahead of the grand finale, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu voiced his support for Chum Darang.

In the most recent BB18 episode, Chum Darang tries to secure a spot in the finale. During this time, Pema Khandu expressed his support for Chum and urged citizens to vote for her. Chum’s Instagram account shared a screenshot of the Chief Minister’s post, which stated: “I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don’t forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang (sic).”

The Badhaai Do actor’s Instagram page responded with gratitude and wrote: “To the Honourable Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh @pemakhandu_bjp Sir, We extend our heartfelt gratitude to you for your unwavering support for Chum Darang. Her exceptional journey in the Bigg Boss house has made every Arunachali and the whole of North East India immensely proud. Her achievements and the values she represents on such a prestigious platform have not only highlighted the talent of our state but have also brought it into the global spotlight' (sic).”

What will happen next in Bigg Boss 18?

In the final Ticket to Finale task, Bigg Boss gave contestants a chance to secure a spot in the finale. Vivian Dsena competed against Chum Darang, and the Shakti actor won the task, leaving Chum injured. Although Vivian emerged victorious, he felt guilty and offered the ticket to Chum, who refused to accept it.