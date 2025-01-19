Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian DSena Or Karan Veer Mehra, Who Will Take Home The Rs 5 Lakh Cash Prize

Rajat Dalal's elimination comes as a big surprise as the fitness influences enjoy a massive fan following outside the BB house. Not just that, "Bigg Boss OTT 2" winner Elvish Yadav has also been extremely vocal about his support for Rajat Dalal throughout the season. Before the Grand Finale took place, the YouTuber appealed to his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Elvish Yadav shared a post on the stories section of his Instagram handle, asking his fans to vote for Rajat Dalal. Leaving no stone unturned, he also promised to gift 101 iPhone 16 Pro Max to everyone who gave the maximum number of votes to Rajat Dalal. Given that both Rajat Dalal and Elvish Yadav enjoy a strong fanbase, the influencer was expected to be among the top two finalists of "Bigg Boss 18".