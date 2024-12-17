Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Fans Demand Karanveer's Eviction After Latter's Aggression During Time God Task

Bigg Boss 18: The second half of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 has begun and the tasks are getting as ruthless as ever. In the recent time god task, Karanveer Mehra turned aggressive and played with grit against all contestants. Maybe, Karan went a little overboard and even pushed Rajat Dalal into the swimming pool. After seeing Karan get physical with other contestants on the show during the task, netizens demanded his eviction, claiming he violated house rules.

Was Karanveer Mehra wrong during Bigg Boss 18 task?

Photos of tired and bruised housemates after they were involved in the latest Time God task have been going viral on social media. The contestants were required to make a painting but the task ended with them getting drenched in paint. Karan's photos with black paint all over his face have gone viral on social media.

Rajat Dalal was called to the confession rrom after Time God task | Image: X

During the task, Karan even pushed Rajat Dalal into the swimming pool when he was not looking. This even enraged Rajat who charged at Karan for getting physical with him. After this episode, the hashtag 'Evict Karanveer from BB' has been trending on social media.

When will Bigg Boss 18 finale take place?

The TRPs of the show have been low since the start but now slowly, it is getting interesting. Vivian Dsena, Digvijay Rathee, Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Yamini Malhotra, Kashish and Edin Rose are still in the game.

Karanveer Mehra is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18 | Image: X