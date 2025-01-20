Bigg Boss 18 Runner-up Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran's Reaction After Husband Loses Trophy Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 18 finally concluded with a blasting grand finale last night. The season became a massive success due to its interesting contestants and extraordinary drama in nearly every episode. During the finale, the host announced Karan Veer Mehra as this season's winner, leaving Vivian Dsena as the first runner-up. Madubala fame’s fans are disappointed that their favourite didn’t win, but his wife, Nouran Aly, has captured everyone’s attention.

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran loses cool after his Bigg Boss 18 loss? video goes viral

After the announcement, the finalists stepped out for a photo opportunity. Vivian was also seen walking out with his wife, Nouran Aly. However, it wasn’t just the couple’s exit that caught the eye while they were talking. It wasn’t clear if they were in a serious conversation but Nouran’s animated facial expressions indicated her dissatisfaction and anger with the result. Fans who spotted her, immediately expressed their concern, as her disappointment was visible in the viral video.

The video was shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the comments, some supporters of Vivian expressed their sadness about him not winning BB18. One user wrote, "But the real winner is ladla Vivian for us May God bless you and your sweet family." Another commented, "Allah will surely give him much more in life. No one deserved him, not even Bigg Boss, not even Colors. Everyone used him for TRP and they disappointed him to this extent. May Allah bless him and grant him what he truly deserves."

Karan Veer Mehra lifts Bigg Boss season 18 trophy

Karan Veer Mehra has finally lifted the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss 18. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.