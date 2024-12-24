Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar To Eisha Singh, THESE Contestants Might Get Evicted Ahead Of Grand Finale

Day by day, Bigg Boss 18 is getting more intense and interesting with several twist and turns. The recent mid-week eviction of Digvijay Rathee has left netizens stunned. As the show is heading towards grand finale, the drama is all-time high. In the latest development, few contestants might be evicted be soon before finale.

Contestants who might be evicted before finale

Bigg Boss 18 is heading towards its grand finale. According to reports, there are certain contestants who are reportedly nominated to be evicted includes Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, Kashish Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar. Reportedly, this comes after certain contestants who haven't stood out with their unique strategies. According to the X page of Bigg Boss Tak, fans will witness the grand finale of reality show on January 19, 2025.

Poster of Bigg Boss 18 | Source: IMDb

Latest mid-week eviction of Digvijay Rathee in reality show

When Digvijay Rathee was evicted mid-week recently, it came as a massive shock for the fans. The eviction came after 'Time God' Shrutika Arjun was asked to rank the housemates according to their contribution to the show. X page named Biggboss tak shared the update.

Now, Digvijay Singh Rathee post his eviction took to his Instagram live and interacted with his fans. Amid this, one of the fans asked him why did he deleted the posts in relation to Bigg Boss 18. He said, “ i feel ki me kabhi bigg Boss gaya hi nahi hu woh ghar real or innocent heart people ke liye bana hi nahi he.. that's why i don't want to talk regarding this show i respect my fan's and close one but now no more Bigg boss.”

File photo of Digvijay Rathee | Source: IMDb