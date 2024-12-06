Bigg Boss 18: The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi To Enter House

Shalini Passi, who became a household name after her appearance on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, is all set to dazzle the audience as a special guest on Bigg Boss 18. The much-awaited episode will air tonight at 10 PM. A teaser shared by JioCinema shows Shalini eagerly looking forward to her visit, accompanied by her unique 'friend,' Mac—a parrot-shaped Judith Leiber handbag.

Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18 house as the wild card contestant

In an Instagram video, Shalini Passi shared her excitement about joining Bigg Boss 18, saying, "I am very excited to enter the Bigg Boss house. Me and my friend Mac are going inside the house. For me, being in front of a camera is a very new thing because, before 2018, I had a camera phobia. I used to get very scared and run away, which is why there were no pictures. Falling in love with the camera is a very new thing for me."

Shalini Passi | Image: Instagram

She also promised plenty of fun and entertainment, saying, "Once I step inside the house, I will do some activities and fun things. Since there are a lot of youngsters, it will be fun. Ab toh bahut mazaa aane wala hai."

Rajat Dalal could be seen asking Shalini’s beauty secret: Promo out

The channel also shared a promotional video featuring Shalini's entry into the Bigg Boss house. In the clip posted on Colors TV's social media, Shalini makes a grand entrance, with her fellow contestants, particularly Vivian Dsena, giving her a warm welcome. They greeted her with a bouquet as she stepped into the house.

In the promo, Rajat Dalal asks Shalini the secret behind her beauty: "Apki sundarta ka raaz kya hain?" To which the socialite replies, “I try not to take stress.”