Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Beats Vivian Dsena, Takes Home Trophy And Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize | WATCH
Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner whereas Vivian Dsena finished as the first runner-up. Watch viral videos of the winning moment.
Bigg Boss 18: The grand finale of the reality show took place on January 18. Karan Veer Mehra was declared the winner, while Vivian Dsena finished second.
Karan Veer Mehra lifts Bigg Boss season 18 trophy
Karan Veer Mehra has finally lifted the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss 18. He and first runner-up Vivian Dsena made it to the finale after a long, tedious, and challenging journey of 105 days inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Karan Veer Mehra’s journey in the house is a compilation of strategic moves and emotional moments. During his time in the house, he created a special bond with his housemate Chum Darang. Not just that, he also opened up about his two failed marriages.
On the other hand, Vivian Dsena's Bigg Boss journey has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, filled with twists and turns. The Madhubala actor was compared to the former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla in the initial weeks of the show. Later on, his heart-melting love saga with his better half Nouran gained a lot of eyeballs. Vivian Dsena is also known to have created several strong bonds during his BB journey.
Aamir Khan and Veer Pahariya grace the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale
The Bigg Boss 18 Finale saw some remarkable performances. Veer Pahariya, who was there to promote his forthcoming drama Sky Force, got the host tapping a foot with him. Furthermore, Aamir Khan appeared on Bigg Boss for the first time as he reunited with his Andaz Apna Apna co-star. The two even recreated a scene from the iconic film. Additionally, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor were also a part of the finale as they came to promote their film Loveyapa.
Rajat Dalal, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh were the top 6 contenders this season. While Chum Darang and Eisha Singh went out of the house earlier in the day, Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra were eliminated thereafter. Bigg Boss 18 premiered on Colors on 6th October 2024. The popular reality show commenced with 23 housemates including Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan, Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Aditi Mistry, Alice Kaushik, Muskan Bamne, Tajinder Bagga, Shehzada Dhami, Nyrraa Banerjee, Hema Sharma, and Gunratan Sadavarte.
