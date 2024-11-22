Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Anas Saiyad, 4 Years After Marriage

Sana Khan Announces Second Pregnancy: The former actress took to her Instagram account to announce that she is expecting a second child. Sana and her husband Anas are already parents to a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in 2020, after which she quit showbiz.

Sana Khan announces second pregnancy

On November 22, the former actress took to her Instagram account to share a video announcing her second pregnancy. The video featured the text, “With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother! Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your Duas. May Allah make it easy on us.”

Sana Khan wrote in the caption, “Alhamdullilah. Ya Allah, grant me from Your own (power) a goodly progeny. Verily, You are the One who listens to the prayer….Bless us with a family that is not only abundant in number but also in virtue. May Allah accept our prayers and make it easy on all of us.” Following the announcement, fans of the actress and well-wishers of the couple sent them good wishes.

About Sana Khan-Anas Saiyad family

Sana Khan, who retired from acting, tied the knot with Mufti Anas Saiyad on November 20, 2020. Sharing the news of their marriage, the couple wrote, "Sharing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied.”