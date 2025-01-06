Bigg Boss Fame Sana Khan Welcomes Second Baby, A Boy, 4 Years After Marriage With Anas Saiyad

Sana Khan Welcomes Baby Boy: The former actress took to her Instagram account to announce that she has welcomed her second child. Sana and her husband Anas are already parents to a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in 2020, after which she quit showbiz.

Sana Khan announces the birth of a baby boy

On January 6, Sana Khan took to her Instagram account to share a video announcing the birth of her baby boy. The former actress shared the video with the caption, “Allah Taala Ne Har Chiz Mukaddar Me Likhe Hai Waqt Aane Par Allah Usko Atta Karta He Aur Jab Atta Karta He To Jholiya Khushiyon Se Bhar Deta Hai. Happy Parents." The video featured a blue background with baby-related photos and read the text, “We are overjoyed to share the beautiful news of the arrival of our baby boy.”

The video was shared with the words, “BISMILLAH IR-RAHMAN IR-RAHIM ASSALAMU ALAIKUM. All praise. Bless us to raise him with kindness and righteousness, and make him among Your faithful servants.” Following the announcement, fans of the actress and well-wishers of the couple sent them good wishes and luck for the new chapter of their lives.

When Sana Kahn announced her pregnancy

On November 22, the former actress took to her Instagram account to share a video announcing her second pregnancy. The video featured the text, “With the blessings of Allah almighty, our family of three is joyfully growing to four. A little blessing is on the way. Saiyad Tariq Jamil is excited to be a big brother! Dear Allah, we can't wait to welcome and cherish our newest blessing. Keep us in your Duas. May Allah make it easy on us.”