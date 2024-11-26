Published 10:32 IST, November 26th 2024
Bigg Boss OTT Fame Aashika Bhatia's Father Passes Away, Actress Pens Emotional Note: I'm Sorry
Actress and social media influencer Aashika Bhatia shared the sad news of her father’s death and wrote “I’m sorry” alongside a throwback photograph.
Aashika Bhatia's father breathed his last recently. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo along with an apology note. Fans of the actress have expressed their condolence and wished for her to have strength during the testing times.
Aashika Bhatia shares unseen photo with father
Aashika took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture sitting alongside her father in the car. For the caption, she wrote: "I'm so sorry. Love you, Papa. Rest in Peace."
Who is Aashika Bhatia?
Aashika Bhatia was born on 15 December 1999 in Surat, Gujarat. She comes from a business family. Her father has a local business in Surat while her mother used to run a salon in Surat. Aashika's parents got separated in her childhood. Currently, Aashika is living with her mother in Mumbai. She is very close to her mother.
Aashika Bhatia is known for TV shows like Parvarish Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, Meera, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She was seen in the second edition of the OTT version of Bigg Boss. The controversial reality show was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Others who were seen in the show included names such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt to name a few. Apart from this, she also played the role of the hero's sister in the Bollywood film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
