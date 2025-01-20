Bigg Boss Tamil 8 Winner: Muthukumaran Beats Soundariya To Lift Trophy, Takes Home ₹40 Lakh Prize Money

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 concluded after four months of intense competition, emotional moments, and thrilling performances. Vijay Sethupathi hosted the Madhouse reality show for the first time, following OG host Kamal Haasan’s legacy. The grand finale of the reality show took place on January 18. Muthukumaran was declared the winner, while Soundariya finished second.

Muthukumaran lifts Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 trophy

On Sunday, Muthukumaran won Bigg Boss Tamil season 8, defeating tough competitors Raayan, Soundariya, Vishal, and Pavithra, and secured the grand prize of ₹40,50,000.

Raayan was the first to be evicted from the show, followed by Pavithra then Vishal.

Who is Muthukumaran?

Born on 26 November 1997 in Karaikudi, Muthukumaran rose to fame in 2019 after launching his YouTube channel, Naan Muthu Kumaran. He created content ranging from personal blogs and movie reviews to interactive sessions, which quickly connected with Tamil-speaking audiences.

His unique storytelling, combined with a deep love for Tamil culture and music, helped him attract a dedicated fanbase.