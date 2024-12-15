Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: Top 5, Prize Money, Where And When To Watch Nagarjuna Hosted Show

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Grand Finale: The Nagarjuna-hosted reality show will finally conclude today. The show began on September 1 and required 22 housemates to be locked inside the house with no contact from the outside world. After a 105-day journey, 5 contestants have made it to the finale and will battle it out for the trophy and winner title tonight.

When is Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale?



Bigg Boss Season 8 Telugu promo | Image: X

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will be on air today, December 15. The last episode will air from 7 PM onwards. Nagarjuna will return as the host of the finale episode as well. If rumours are to be believed Game Changer star Ram Charan might also join the show on the finale episode.

Where to watch the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 grand finale?

The final episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 will stream in the same fashion as other episodes. The episode will be available on the Star Maa channel. For audience who are willing to catch the show online, the finale episode will also be streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Who are the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 8?

After a 105-day journey, 5 inmates from the Bigg Boss house have made it to the finals. The top five finalists are: Gautham, Nikhil, Prerana, Nabeel, and Avinash. While all five are at loggerheads for the trophy, early voting trends show Gautham and Nikhil taking substantial leads. The eliminated contestants from the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 reality show include Bezawada Bebakka, Shekar Basha, Abhai Naveen, Soniya, Aditya Om, Nainika, Seetha, Naga Manikanta, Mehboob, Nayani Pavani, Gangavva, Hari Teja, Yashmi, Tasty Teja, Prithvi, Rohini Reddy, and Vishnupriya.



