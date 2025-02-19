Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 18:04 IST, February 19th 2025

Celebrity MasterChef: Has Dipika Kakar Quit Cooking Show After Opting Out Of Holi Episode? Here's What We Know

Dipika Kakar, one of the participants of Celebrity MasterChef has reportedly quit the cooking show due to heath issues. The actress is yet to confirm her exit.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Dipika Kakar opts out of Celebrity MasterChef | Image: Instagram

The cooking battle TV show Celebrity MasterChef India began on January 27, this year. The new season kicked off with several renowned TV celebrities competing with each other for the showcasing their culinary skills. Now, there are reports that Dipika Kakar, one of the participants has reportedly quit show citing health concern.

Did Dipika Kakar exit Celebrity MasterChef? Fans express concern

There were earlier reports that Dipika Kakar won’t be seen in the Holi special episode of the show. As per report of Gossips TV, the Sasural Simar Ka actress has now quit the show due to health reasons. However, official confirmation about her exit is yet to be confirmed.

Dipika Kakar Returns To TV! Sasural Simar Ka Actress Announces Comeback After 4 Years - IMDb
File photo of Dipika Kakar | Source: IMDb

As soon as the reports went viral, fans flooded social media to express their disappointment. One user wrote, “get well soon dipi i hope you come back strongerater's ab khush honge iska jeena haram kar rakha hai just because she changed her religion or koi bhi bc uth kar internet par iske khilaf kuch bhi bak dega aur sare andhbhakt lag jate hain iske piche…”. 

Another user wrote, “#Dipikakakar Quit #CelebrityMasterChef”. 

“I dont know why, i had that feeling that she wont continue it for longer time ( if this news is true)”, wrote the third user.

User on Dipika Kakar quitting | Source: X

What do we know about Celebrity Masterchef?

Celebrity MasterChef is a cooking show in which celebrities from different walks of life be it actors, singer and more would don their chef hats and showcase their culinary skills to win the coveted Masterchef title. The participants are- Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, Abhijeet Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam. The contestants are judged and guided by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar.

Poster of Celebrity Masterchef | Source: IMDb

Celebrity MasterChef streaming now on Sony LIV. On television, MasterChef has been slotted at 8 pm on weekdays

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published 18:04 IST, February 19th 2025

Recommended

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Portfolio: CM Rekha Gupta Retains Home
India News
Eminem Coming To India With Slim Shady World Tour? Viral Post Hints So
Entertainment News
Delhi CM Oath Highlights: Rekha Gupta Becomes CM of Delhi | LIVE
India News
IND vs BAN, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Live Score, Latest Updates
SportFit
Hamas Hand Over Bodies of 4 Hostages Today Including an Infant | LIVE
World News
Fakhar Zaman Posts Heartfelt Message After Being Ruled Out Of CT 2025
SportFit
Dealing With Monsters: Netanyahu As Hamas To Handover Hostages' Bodies
World News
Chronology Samajhiye! Foreign Hand in India—Rahul’s Plea, Trump's Expose
India News
When PM Modi Hinted at Foreign Conspiracy to Remove Him During Elections
India News
Virat Kohli-Shikhar Dhawan BROMANCE Grabs Spotlight
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: