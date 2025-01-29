Chhavi Mittal Lashes Out At Troll Asking Her To Undergo Hair Treatment Amid Breast Cancer Battle: Insensitive Comments...

Renowned TV actress Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2022. Chhavi who has been facing side effects of her treatment slammed a netizen on social media for trolling her for losing hair and even shared a post on social media.

Chhavi Mittal hits back at netizen for trolling her losing hair

The Laal Ishq actress took to Instagram and shared a post in which a the troll shared a video of her working out in the gym and wrote, Sir ke baal ud gaye aaple, treatment karwao”. Along with the snip, she wrote in the caption, “Today I experienced the death of humanity yet again. I was trolled for hair loss due to my cancer treatment. Let’s take a minute here to mourn this loss once again. For the uninitiated, I fought a battle with Breast Cancer in 2022 and will complete 3 years of the ongoing hormone therapy this April. It’s a 10 years long treatment. This has a lot of side effects like, hot flashes, severe cramping, skin dryness and dehydration, mood swings, weight fluctuations and among all these, hair loss”.

Chhavi further wrote, “I cannot even begin to express what hair means to a woman. First I fought to retain my breast, coz that’s part of my womanhood, and now my hair, coz that’s part of it too right? And insensitive comments like these only make things worse. I’m sharing this post mainly to serve this purpose: This person who “follows me” is doing so just to troll me, not because he admires me. This person is one of many who do that to public accounts on social media. This person, like many others, must be extremely insecure to troll a cancer warrior for hair loss! This person, and all such, deserve kindness and a prayer.”

“So dear troll, may you have a head full of hair and a cancer free life…and also a life devoid of trolls like yourself who objectify you by saying mean things. Meanwhile, can we also stop and look at the fabulous body I’be sculpted with my constant hard work n never dying spirit! Yeah…3 cheers to that!”, she concluded.

File photo of Chhavi Mittal | Source: IMDb

Fans took to comment section to shower her with love and support her. One user wrote, “Evergreen Beauty Chhavi. Full Enthu lady!”. Another user wrote, “You are an inspiration to a lot of people, Never let anyone say anything different.” “Keep growing and inspiring Chhavi, more power to you”, wrote the third day.

Chhavi Mittal’s battle with Breast Cancer

In April 2022, Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She discovered a lump during a checkup, following a gym injury to her chest. Post that, she was admitted to the hospital. After undergoing radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery, the actress recovered.

