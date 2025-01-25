CID 2.0 Vs Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Show With Higher TRPs Will Suprise You

When the teaser for CID Season 2 dropped, fans of the legendary crime series were excited to see ACP Pradyuman and his team back in action. Despite this, the show's return hasn't sparked strong viewership. Recently, the BARC TRP ratings show that the second season has had difficulty engaging its audience since the premiere.

CID Season 2.0 struggles with low viewership, records 65% lower TRP than TMKOC

CID Season premiered on December 21, 2024, and started with disappointing numbers. It seems this trend has continued into its second week. Despite the passing days, the show's performance has remained weak, with little to no improvement.

CID 2.0 poster | Image: X

According to BARC's TRP report for week 2 of 2025, CID Season 2 is ranked 28th among India's top TV shows, with a low TVR of just 0.8. This indicates a lack of interest from viewers. In contrast, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, despite facing criticism for its content, holds the third spot with a TVR of 2.3. This means CID Season 2 has a TVR that is 65.21% lower than TMKOC.

Which show has the highest TRP?