Published 15:02 IST, January 25th 2025

CID 2.0 Vs Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Show With Higher TRPs Will Suprise You

According to BARC's TRP report for week 2 of 2025, CID 2.0 is ranked 28th among India's top TV shows, with a TVR of just 0.8 which is 65% lower than TMKOC.

CID 2.0 TRP 65% lower than TMKOC | Image: X

When the teaser for CID Season 2 dropped, fans of the legendary crime series were excited to see ACP Pradyuman and his team back in action. Despite this, the show's return hasn't sparked strong viewership. Recently, the BARC TRP ratings show that the second season has had difficulty engaging its audience since the premiere.

CID Season 2.0 struggles with low viewership, records 65% lower TRP than TMKOC

CID Season premiered on December 21, 2024, and started with disappointing numbers. It seems this trend has continued into its second week. Despite the passing days, the show's performance has remained weak, with little to no improvement. 

CID 2.0 poster | Image: X

According to BARC's TRP report for week 2 of 2025, CID Season 2 is ranked 28th among India's top TV shows, with a low TVR of just 0.8. This indicates a lack of interest from viewers. In contrast, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, despite facing criticism for its content, holds the third spot with a TVR of 2.3. This means CID Season 2 has a TVR that is 65.21% lower than TMKOC.

Which show has the highest TRP?

The first spot has been grabbed by Udne Ki Aasha (2.5 TVR). The show's blend of playful banter and romance has kept viewers engaged, and with 2.5 million impressions, it remains unbeaten for another week. Anupamaa follows closely in second place with a TVR of 2.4.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:06 IST, January 25th 2025

