Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:30 IST, December 23rd 2024

Dance India Dance Fame And Bollywood Choreographer Mudassar Khan, His Wife Blessed With A Baby Girl

DID fame Mudassar Khan and his wife, Riya Kishanchandani have welcomed a baby girl after a year of marriage. The Choreographer announces on social media.

Mudassar Khan blessed with a baby girl | Image: X

Choreographer Mudassar Khan and his wife, Riya Kishanchandani have become parents of a baby girl after a year of marriage. Dance India Dance fame took to his social media handle to announce the arrival of his little bundle of joy. Many celebrities are now sharing their wishes in the comment section.

Mudassar Khan announces the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram

On December 23, 2024, DID fame Mudassar Khan took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Alhumdulillah" and thanked both his and Riya's families and friends for all the duas and blessings. He also thanked Doctor Anjum and the noble team of the doctor at Holy Family Hospital.

"With the blessings of the almighty and prayers of family and friends, we Mr and Mrs Khan are proud to announce that we are blessed with a baby girl. Alhumdullilah. Neef your love and blessings, thank you."

Mudassar Khan's fairy tale wedding with Riya Kishanchandani

On December 3, 2023, Mudassar shared dreamy photos from his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Riya Kishanchandani. The couple looked majestic in matching traditional white attire. Mudassar dazzled in a white sherwani, while Riya wore a white sharara adorned with golden embroidery. She paired it with a white dupatta and made a breathtaking bridal entrance. Riya chose a neutral makeup base, complemented by a pink lip shade, and accessorised her look with a stunning maang teeka, passa, and an oversized choker. Alongside the photos, Mudassar shared an emotional post, saying:

“Alhumdulillah, Married to the most beautiful person in the world @riya_kishanchandani.Thank you to both of our families for all the support and love from all of our friends and loved ones. Dua mein yaad rakhna..”

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:30 IST, December 23rd 2024

Recommended

2025 Honda SP125 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More
Automobile
Christmas 2024: Magical Songs That'll Get You Grooving, And More
Lifestyle News
Momentum On Their Side, India Eye Series Win Against West Indies
SportFit
BJP MPs Assaulted by Rahul in Parliament Discharged From Delhi Hospital
India News
Indian Car Buyers Still Prefer Physical Dealerships Over Online Mediums
Automobile
Nasa’s Parker Solar Probe Aims to Fly Closer to the Sun
Science News
Delhi AQI Hua 500 Paar, Yamuna Mein Pollution...: BJP Slams Kejriwal
India News
Classic, Chic: PV Sindhu, Husband Opt For Golden Colour Wedding Attire
Lifestyle News
Rohit, Kohli & Other IND Stars Who Played CT 17 & Will Feature in 2025
SportFit
Locals Feel the Chill as Temperatures Drop Across North India
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.