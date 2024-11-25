English Vinglish Fame Navika Kotia And Pandya Store Star Rohit Chandel Decide To Part Ways?

The television industry recently has been running with lot of drama be it their personal lives, tiff with co-stars, relationship or break-up rumours. Among this, two actors Rohit Chandel and Navika Kotia, well known for their roles in Pandya Store and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, who were rumoured to be a in romantic relationship have reportedly called it quits.

Rohit Chandel and Navika Kotia decided to part ways?

Rohit Chandel, who gained recognition after he played the role of Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with the actress Navika Kotia, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has decided to call it quits as per reports. Although, they never confirmed they relationship, reports suggest that they have ended their alleged romance.

File photo of Rohit Chandel and Navika Kotia | Source: Instagram

According to a report, the reason behind their breakup is the actress faced trolling from the fans of Priyanshi Yadav, Rohit Chandel’s Pandya Store co-star. This has led to both of them drifting apart. The duo have often been spotted together at public events and have always made joint appearances together in these recent months had fuelled further speculation about their relationship status.

All about Rohit Chandel and Navika Kotia

Rohit Chandel, an Indian Television actor and model best known for playing Baji Rao in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Dhawal Makwana in Pandya Store. He made his television debut in BIG Magic series Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Hai.

