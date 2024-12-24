Exclusive | Taaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's 'Sonu' AKA Jheel Mehta Kicks Off Wedding Festivities With Sangeet Performance

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who is known for playing the popular role of Sonu Bhide, is all set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Aditya Dube. The couple has been busy preparing for their big day on December 28. Ahead of the wedding, a video from their sangeet ceremony has surfaced online.

Jheel Mehta's dance video from the sangeet ceremony goes viral

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame hosted a sangeet ceremony. Republic has accessed a video of the newlyweds' performance from their special day. In the video, the couple can be seen grooving to a Gujarati song and performing traditional dandiya dance.

According to a report in Instant Bollywood, Jheel and Aditya will tie the knot on December 28. They will reportedly honour their cultural roots with a modern touch. According to a report in Free Press Journal, Jheel shared that the cast of TMKOC will not be attending the wedding but her reception as the ceremony is intimate. The wedding ceremony will be attended by their family and close friends.

When Jheel Mehta announced her engagement

Jheel Mehta, best known for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got engaged to boyfriend Aditya. Taking to Instagram, Jheel dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen getting a dreamy proposal from Aditya in January, this year. The actress entered the venue blindfolded with the help of her friends. Jheel got emotional seeing Aditya dancing before popping the big question. "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal," she captioned the post.