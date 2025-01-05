Imlie Actress Megha Chakraborty Gets Engaged To Sahil Phull, Shares Photos From Dreamy Proposal

Megha Chakraborty, known for her performance in Imlie, has got engaged to her boyfriend and actor Sahil Phull. The couple shared the photos from the dreamy proposal in a joint social media post and announced that they would be getting married soon. According to reports, the couple is likely to get married towards the end of January 2025.

Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull welcome New Year with new beginnings

Taking to their Instagram handle, Megha and Sahil shared a joint post in which Sahil can be seen proposing marriage to the actress in a beach backdrop. In the images, Megha can be seen in a red short dress, while Sahil looks smart in a blue suit. In the background, we can see a huge heart-shaped garland decor with "Will you marry me?" hanging in between a prop.

In the caption, she penned a long heartfelt note, expressing her happiness on soon to get married. She started her note by writing, "New Year, New Beginnings," followed by a heart emoticon. She further wrote, "As we welcome 2025 with hope and gratitude, We have a special announcement to share—WE’RE GETTING MARRIED! Our journey of love has led us to this beautiful chapter, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with all of you."

(A photo of Megha and Sahil from their proposal album | Image: Instagram)

She concluded by writing, "Here’s to a year filled with love, laughter, and endless celebrations. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed New Year!" And signed off, "With love, Sahil & Megha".

Friends send best wishes to Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull

Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Karan Vohra wrote, "Congratulations @chakrabortymegha @sahilphull" Hemant Thatte wrote, "Stay blessed Guys." Deekshha Sonalkar Tham wrote, "Congratulations Cloudy," followed by two heart emoticons.

(A screengrab from the comment section | Image: Instagram)