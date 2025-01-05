Published 19:13 IST, January 5th 2025
Imlie Actress Megha Chakraborty Gets Engaged To Sahil Phull, Shares Photos From Dreamy Proposal
Imlie actress Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull are likely to get married later this month (January) in Jammu.
Megha Chakraborty, known for her performance in Imlie, has got engaged to her boyfriend and actor Sahil Phull. The couple shared the photos from the dreamy proposal in a joint social media post and announced that they would be getting married soon. According to reports, the couple is likely to get married towards the end of January 2025.
Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull welcome New Year with new beginnings
Taking to their Instagram handle, Megha and Sahil shared a joint post in which Sahil can be seen proposing marriage to the actress in a beach backdrop. In the images, Megha can be seen in a red short dress, while Sahil looks smart in a blue suit. In the background, we can see a huge heart-shaped garland decor with "Will you marry me?" hanging in between a prop.
In the caption, she penned a long heartfelt note, expressing her happiness on soon to get married. She started her note by writing, "New Year, New Beginnings," followed by a heart emoticon. She further wrote, "As we welcome 2025 with hope and gratitude, We have a special announcement to share—WE’RE GETTING MARRIED! Our journey of love has led us to this beautiful chapter, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with all of you."
She concluded by writing, "Here’s to a year filled with love, laughter, and endless celebrations. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed New Year!" And signed off, "With love, Sahil & Megha".
Friends send best wishes to Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull
Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Karan Vohra wrote, "Congratulations @chakrabortymegha @sahilphull" Hemant Thatte wrote, "Stay blessed Guys." Deekshha Sonalkar Tham wrote, "Congratulations Cloudy," followed by two heart emoticons.
According to reports, the couple is likely to get married on January 21 in Jammu. They will have a close-knit wedding ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.
