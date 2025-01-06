Published 17:06 IST, January 6th 2025
Mata Ki Chowki Fame Muskan Nancy Files FIR Against Husband Prashant, In-laws Jyoti And Hansika Motwani: Report
TV actress Muskan Nancy has accused her husband Prashant of domestic violence and even reportedly accused in-laws Jyoti and Hansika Motwani of interference.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Muskan Nancy James, who tied the knot with Prashant, brother of actress Hansika Motwani, in 2021, has accused him of domestic violence. She has also reportedly accused Hansika and her mother-in-law Jyoti Motwani of interfering in her marital life. The couple has been living separately since 2022.
Muskan Nancy files complaint against Motwani family
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Muska, known for her work in Mata Ki Chowki, filed a complaint on December 18 at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 498-A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). According to the complaint the actress has accused her mother-in-law Jyoti and sister-in-law Hansika of excessive interference in her and Prashant's marital life. She alleged that the constant involvement strained her relationship with her husband.
According to reports, she also alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and even engaged in fraudulent activities related to property. She further alleged that owing to domestic violence she suffered severe stress and developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis. “Yes, an FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika, and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further," Pinkvilla quoted Muskan.
For the unversed, the actress had dropped a post on her Instagram handle in November 2022 opening up about her health struggle. She shared a photo and a video offering a glimpse of the treatment process. However, in her post, she didn't mention about her husband Prashant or in-laws. She simply thanked her parents for giving her a shoulder to lean on.
What else do we know about Muskan Nancy James and Prashant Motwani?
The couple got married in 2021 in a lavish wedding setup. However, a year later, she reportedly started facing challenges in her married life. She has also deleted her wedding photos, whereas Hansika still has a few photos on Instagram that show her posing with Muskan.
Who is Muskan Nancy James?
Muskan has been part of the industry since 2006. She played a supporting role in Thodi Khushi Thode Gham. In 2008, she made a debut as a lead actress in the show Mata Ki Chowki. She has also been part of shows Ganesh Leela, Adaalat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap and Code Red. She was last seen in 2015 in the show Agent Raghav – Crime Branch.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 17:06 IST, January 6th 2025