Published 16:37 IST, December 30th 2024
Mystery Solved! Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi Reveals Reason Behind Alisha Parveen's Sudden Exit From Show
While mystery prevails over why Alisha Parveen exited Anupamaa, producer Rajan Shahi hinted that she may have misbehaved with the crew, leading to her ouster.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The TV show Anupamaa has been at the center of controversies throughout the year. From the on-set death of a camera assistant to the time leap that resulted in the ouster of all cast members, excluding Rupali Ganguly, the Rajan Shahi-produced serial, known for topping TRP ratings since it began airing in 2020, was much discussed for the negative news surrounding it. Very recently, Alisha Parveen, who joined Anupamaa a couple of months back, was shown the door.
While mystery prevails over why she exited the show, Rajan hinted in one of his interviews that she may have misbehaved with the crew members, leading to her ouster.
Producer Rajan Shahi stands by his crew members
"I have thrown several leads out of my show. We hired a girl and groomed her for three months for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But you disrespect my hairdresser, spot boy, make-up man, the associate director, you are out of my set. Recently, I have thrown out an actor from Anupamaa. I am not talking about it much now because I want the respect and dignity of the actor to remain," Rajan Shahi said in an interview, hinting that Alisha Parveen may not have complied with the on-set etiquettes Rajan expects his actors to follow on his shows.
On Alisha's exit, Rupali Ganguly shared that she had no part in the former's sudden exit from Anupamaa.
Alisha Parveen replaced in Anupamaa in a matter of days
Adrija Roy has been roped in to play the role of Raahi after Alisha Parveen's exit from Anupamaa. "Anupamaa is the no 1 show since 2020, so it's an honour to be a part of it. The rest is all on God," Adrija said on being part of the show and replacing Alisha Parveen.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 16:37 IST, December 30th 2024