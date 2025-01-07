Ram Kapoor On Co-star Prachi Desai Quitting Kasamh Se For Farhan Akhtar's Rock On: You Make One Wrong Choice...

Ektaa Kapoor's show Kasamh Se was loved by the audience for its plot and romance between Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai. The show featured the duo in lead roles and became the much popular couple, adored by fans. In a recent interaction, Ram Kapoor reveals that if he felt awkward or not when he was paired with Prachi and shared his thoughts on the age gap. He also spoke about Prachi's career switch from TV to Bollywood.

Ram Kapoor on working with Prachi Desai in Kasamh Se

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor on working with Kasamh Se co-star Prachi Desai, said, “I was the main lead, I was the hero and I had a 17-year-old opposite me, what is the problem? The story was such! She was 17 when she started working. When we went to Dubai for shooting I had to sign a form and become her legal guardian to enter the country. But the story was such and I trusted Ekta (Kapoor, the maker of the show). I trusted her casting. At that time she (Prachi) was totally new but look at how fantastic she was in Kasamh Se”.

Poster of Kasamh Se | Source: IMDb

When asked if he is still in touch with her, he said, “Bilkool. Bacchi hai meri. Recently, about a year or so back, we met up and also shared a picture on Instagram."

Details Ram Kapoor shared on her Prachi Desai leaving TV for Bollywood

When Ram Kapoor was asked about Prachi Desai’s transition from TV to Bollywood, he said, “I don’t know. She is another person who left television for films. But she left it for the right film because she left Kasamh Se for Rock On (2008) opposite Farhan Akhtar. Rock On became a hit. Nobody at that time… I could not point a finger at her and ask, ‘Prachi, what are you doing?’ Yes we had a superhit show but Rock On is a Farhan Akhtar film and she is playing his wife, opposite him.”

Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai from Kasamh Se | Source: Instagram

“So it wasn’t a secondary role. So technically she didn’t do anything wrong. After that I don’t know what she did or didn’t do. You have to make the right choices. If you are lucky enough to get work then you have to make the right choices. If you make one wrong choice, maybe you are lucky enough to get a second chance. Make two wrong choices, ‘bye bye’”, Ram Kapoor concluded.