Ram Kapoor's Drastic Physical Transformation Takes Internet By Storm, Pictures Go Viral

Ram Kapoor is known for his across various mediums including television, OTT and films. He has been part of various shows including Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Late Hain and Udaan among others. The renowned actor has taken the internet by storm by with his stunning physical transformation. His pictures and videos are now going viral on social media.

Shocking transformation of Ram Kapoor, Pictures go viral

Ram Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures and has shocked fans with his drastic transformation. A picture he had shared in which he is with his wife Gautami Kapoor.

In another post, he had shared in which he had shared a picture of his own. Along the picture, he had written in the caption, “Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively”. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section appreciating and lauding for his transformation. One user wrote, “How in the world did you lose so much weight?”. Another user wrote, “Need details of that transformation”. “This is the outcome of endurance and determination”, wrote the third user.

This is not the first time Ram Kapoor has showcased his drastic physical transformation. Back in July 10, 2019, Ram Kapoor had surprised his fans by sharing a glimpse of his body transformation. Giving a peek into his drastic weight loss journey, Ram Kapoor posted a bunch of his before and after photos.

All about Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor has been part of several shows, movies and web series. He won many hearts with his role in the show, Kehta Hai Dil. Moreover his performance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was also very well received by the audience.

File photo of Ram Kapoor | Source: Instagram