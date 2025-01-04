Rupali Ganguly Calls Rumours Of Her Quitting Anupamaa 'Ridiculous', Says 'Does Anyone Leave Their Family'

Anupamaa, one of the top-rated shows, was embroiled in several controversies after actors, including Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna, quit the show. Recently, reports were rife that Rupali Ganguly is also planning to quit the show. However, she has rubbished the reports saying it’s “ridiculous” that people are speculating about this. The rumours have been swirling about a supposed 15-year leap in the storyline, owing to which netizens believed Rupali might leave the show as well.

Rupali Ganguly reacts to rumours of quitting Anupamaa show

Rupali Ganguly said in a statement, “Wow, people really have some overactive imagination. But thank you for talking about me and talking about the show. What can I say? Every person has a core, and my core, I believe, is gratitude. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me, the recognition, the platform, the position —I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it's an emotion, it's my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family. So, does anyone leave their family, their home? And God forbid, may it never happen in life”.

She continued, “If Rajan Ji (the producer of the show) ever says that he doesn't need me anymore, then I might fight with him, or argue, and say, ‘Please let me stay in Anupamaa’. I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave. There can be no stranger news than this. Anupamaa made Rupali Ganguly who she is, and Anupamaa has become a part of my being”.

(Rupali Ganguly with Rajan Shahi | Image: Instagram)

“And to those who have supported me, I want to say that no matter what, please keep watching Anupamaa. My show should continue. Rajan Ji is the creator of the show, and his vision is Anupamaa. As long as he wants, I will continue to work hard, with full dedication and passion. I hope to God that this journey goes on and on for years. But this is just the beginning; the best is yet to come, my friends. So, keep sending love and I will work so hard that I become worthy of your appreciation. Thank you so much and do not entertain speculations," she concluded.

Anupamaa producers rubbish Rupali Ganguly's quitting rumours

Earlier, Producers Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi shared a joint statement, reacting to the rumours. They called the rumours "untrue" and added that since the beginning Anupamaa has been a show that celebrates real emotions and relationships. He added the show's success is due to the hard work of the cast and crew. They assured the fans that if there's anything major to share related to the show in future, then they would let them know directly.

(A poster of Anupamaa | Image: IMDb)