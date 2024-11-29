Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Rupali Ganguly Shares A Cryptic Post About 'Noting To Prove' Amid Feud With Stepdaughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly’s post comes after stepdaughter Esha Verma slammed a ₹50 crore defamation notice from the Anupamaa actress and called it “disturbing and cruel".

Rupali Ganguly and Esha Verma | Image: X

Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma are currently embroiled in an ongoing family drama after Esha made some serious allegations against the Anupamaa actress and her husband Ashwin Verma (Esha's biological father). Following this, the actress filed a defamation suit against Esha for seemingly damaging her and her family's image. A few days ago, Esha broke her silence on receiving legal notice in a 3-page note on her social media, and clarified that the defamatory videos (against Rupali) she deleted were not out of fear but “to protect my peace and focus on the present.”

Now, two days later, Rupali has finally reacted rather cryptically. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that talks about "not proving anything to anyone".

What is Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post all about?

The actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that reads, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” The Anupamaa actress also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track Money.

Ganguly’s post comes after Esha slammed a ₹50 crore defamation notice from the actress and called it “disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.”

How Esha Verma reacted to the ₹50 Crore defamation suit against her?

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Esha started her note by writing that her decision to open up about her past and father Ashwin Verma sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. "Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

Esha further wrote, “Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character, I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family."

She clarified her stand on involving a minor in her fight against her father Ashwin and stepmother Rupali and said her comments on their marriage were factually correct. “I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25 of the same year that they had a child," she wrote.

Towards the end, she wrote, "This will be my final statement in this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received."

Esha is Ashwin's daughter from previous marriage.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 18:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.