Rupali Ganguly Shares A Cryptic Post About 'Noting To Prove' Amid Feud With Stepdaughter Esha Verma

Rupali Ganguly and her stepdaughter Esha Verma are currently embroiled in an ongoing family drama after Esha made some serious allegations against the Anupamaa actress and her husband Ashwin Verma (Esha's biological father). Following this, the actress filed a defamation suit against Esha for seemingly damaging her and her family's image. A few days ago, Esha broke her silence on receiving legal notice in a 3-page note on her social media, and clarified that the defamatory videos (against Rupali) she deleted were not out of fear but “to protect my peace and focus on the present.”

Now, two days later, Rupali has finally reacted rather cryptically. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a post that talks about "not proving anything to anyone".

What is Rupali Ganguly's cryptic post all about?

The actress reshared the.girly_thoughts post that reads, “Learn to be okay with people who don’t know your side of the story. You have to prove nothing to anyone.” The Anupamaa actress also added Blackpink’s Lisa's popular track Money.

Ganguly’s post comes after Esha slammed a ₹50 crore defamation notice from the actress and called it “disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character.”

How Esha Verma reacted to the ₹50 Crore defamation suit against her?

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Esha started her note by writing that her decision to open up about her past and father Ashwin Verma sparked widespread attention across social media and the public eye. "Speaking up was the hardest thing I've ever done, but it also became a turning point in my life. It brought clarity, peace, and liberation from years of silence. I was mindful of how this would affect not just me but also my friends and loved ones, and I handled it with the utmost care.”

Esha further wrote, “Their response to my statement was disturbing, cruel, and displayed their true character, I was not just a random individual speaking out but someone who was directly affected as a member of their family."

She clarified her stand on involving a minor in her fight against her father Ashwin and stepmother Rupali and said her comments on their marriage were factually correct. “I never involved a minor in my statements. What I shared was factual learned of a marriage that took place on February 6th, 2013, and later discovered on August 25 of the same year that they had a child," she wrote.

Towards the end, she wrote, "This will be my final statement in this matter. The purpose of this statement is solely to clarify any misconceptions and address uncertainties surrounding my story and the responses it has received."