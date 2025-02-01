Samay Raina Won In Life: Comedian's Hillarious Banter With Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Amuses Internet

Samay Raina recently appeared on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati along with Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani. The comedian's banter with the host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. A video of their moments from the show is now going viral on social media.

Samay Raina's moments on Kaun Banega Crorepati goes viral

On January 31, Samay Raina took to his Instagram account to share a video compilation of the moments from the show. The comedian shared the video with the caption, "Thank you @sonytvofficial for this memory of a lifetime." In the video montage, the comedian could be heard poking fun at Amitabh Bachchan and joking with him.

In the beginning, the comedian could be heard saying, "Main yaha ek hie karan se aaya hu, aur woh karan yeh hai ke aapne mera ek bhi kaam nahi dekha. Agar aapne mera ek bhi kaam dekh liya hota sir, toh aaj lifeline Sony walo ko lagi hoti. (I am here because of one reason, and the reason is that you haven't seen my work. If you had seen my work then Sony would require lifeline)." He further quipped that as a child he used to tell his father that he wanted to go to KBC, and he would not take him seriously. He then looked at his father, sitting in the audience and shared, "Dekho papa mazak karte karte KBC mein aagaya (See papa, while cracking jokes, I came to KBC)."

Samay Raina pokes fun at Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham

The viral video from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 features Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina sitting on the hot seat while Bhuvan can be seen in the audience. In the fun banter, Samay revealed that the first Amitabh Bachchan film he ever watched was Sooryavansham, which got a nod of approval from Big B. He further said that the second and third movies were also Sooryavansham due to its re-run on Sony Max. In reply, Big Bachchan has said his iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."

