Published 20:56 IST, February 1st 2025

Samay Raina Won In Life: Comedian's Hillarious Banter With Amitabh Bachchan On Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 Amuses Internet

Samay Raina recently graced the hot seat at the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. His banter with Amitabh Bachchan has taken the internet by storm.

Samay Raina appears as a guest on KBC 16 | Image: Samay Raina/Instagram

Samay Raina recently appeared on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati along with Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani. The comedian's banter with the host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. A video of their moments from the show is now going viral on social media.

Samay Raina's moments on Kaun Banega Crorepati goes viral 

On January 31, Samay Raina took to his Instagram account to share a video compilation of the moments from the show. The comedian shared the video with the caption, "Thank you @sonytvofficial for this memory of a lifetime." In the video montage, the comedian could be heard poking fun at Amitabh Bachchan and joking with him.

In the beginning, the comedian could be heard saying, "Main yaha ek hie karan se aaya hu, aur woh karan yeh hai ke aapne mera ek bhi kaam nahi dekha. Agar aapne mera ek bhi kaam dekh liya hota sir, toh aaj lifeline Sony walo ko lagi hoti. (I am here because of one reason, and the reason is that you haven't seen my work. If you had seen my work then Sony would require lifeline)." He further quipped that as a child he used to tell his father that he wanted to go to KBC, and he would not take him seriously. He then looked at his father, sitting in the audience and shared, "Dekho papa mazak karte karte KBC mein aagaya (See papa, while cracking jokes, I came to KBC)."

Samay Raina pokes fun at Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham 

The viral video from Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 features Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina sitting on the hot seat while Bhuvan can be seen in the audience. In the fun banter, Samay revealed that the first Amitabh Bachchan film he ever watched was Sooryavansham, which got a nod of approval from Big B. He further said that the second and third movies were also Sooryavansham due to its re-run on Sony Max. In reply, Big Bachchan has said his iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."
 

Further, Samay took no time to punch a joke on this as he said, "Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (Now that you have made me your son, please include my name on some of your properties)." India Got Latent maker then said that once he tried to enter Big B's residence Jalsa but was beaten up by security guards. At the end of the viral clip, the Comicstaan contestant further said, "Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe sir you're being made to sit with us).” And all laughed. Videos of the same are now viral.

 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:56 IST, February 1st 2025

