Shaka Laka Boom Boom's 'Sanju' Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Married To Long-time Girlfriend, First Photo Out
Shaka Laka Boom Boom: Kinshuk Vaidya who essayed the lead role in the show has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in an intimate ceremony.
Shaka Laka Boom Boom: Kinshuk Vaidya who essayed the lead role of Sanju in the television serial tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal. The couple to engaged in August and have now exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place in Alibaug, Maharashtra in the presence of close friends and family.
Kinshuk Vaidya ties the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding
On November 22, a friend of Kinshuk Vaidya and a wedding party guest took to his Instagram account to share a series of inside photos from the wedding. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar shared the photos and wrote in the caption, “Marriage scenes are mad scenes". The dump also featured fun videos from pre-wedding festivities featuring the groom.
The first photo of the newlyweds is now doing rounds online. In the glimpse, the actor can be seen wearing a traditional off-white and red sherwani. He teamed it with a traditional red pagdi. His bride complimented his look in an orange saree teamed with a red blouse.
When Kinshuk Vaidya shares his engagement photos with his long-time girlfriend
On August 23, taking to his Instagram account Kinshuk Vaidya gave a sneak peek of their engagement ceremony, officially confirming his relationship with Diiksha Nagpal. He posted an aesthetic photo of their engagement rings. Vaidya captioned the image with just an evil eye emoji.
For the social occasion, the couple twinned in blue outfits. While Diiksha donned a blue saree, her fiancee complimented her in a matching sherwani. Their photos are now going viral on social media.
