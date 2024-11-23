Shaka Laka Boom Boom's 'Sanju' Kinshuk Vaidya Gets Married To Long-time Girlfriend, First Photo Out

Shaka Laka Boom Boom: Kinshuk Vaidya who essayed the lead role of Sanju in the television serial tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Diiksha Nagpal. The couple to engaged in August and have now exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. The wedding ceremony took place in Alibaug, Maharashtra in the presence of close friends and family.

Kinshuk Vaidya ties the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding

On November 22, a friend of Kinshuk Vaidya and a wedding party guest took to his Instagram account to share a series of inside photos from the wedding. Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar shared the photos and wrote in the caption, “Marriage scenes are mad scenes". The dump also featured fun videos from pre-wedding festivities featuring the groom.

Kinshuk Vaidya gets married | Image: Instagram

The first photo of the newlyweds is now doing rounds online. In the glimpse, the actor can be seen wearing a traditional off-white and red sherwani. He teamed it with a traditional red pagdi. His bride complimented his look in an orange saree teamed with a red blouse.

When Kinshuk Vaidya shares his engagement photos with his long-time girlfriend

On August 23, taking to his Instagram account Kinshuk Vaidya gave a sneak peek of their engagement ceremony, officially confirming his relationship with Diiksha Nagpal. He posted an aesthetic photo of their engagement rings. Vaidya captioned the image with just an evil eye emoji.