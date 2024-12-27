Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:18 IST, December 27th 2024

Surbhi Jyoti-Sumit Suri To Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar: Happily Ever After Began In 2024 For These TV Actors

Several popular television actors got married this year and began their journey to a happy ever after. Here’s a look at these actors.

Several popular television actors got married this year and began their journey to a happy ever after. | Image: X

Year Ender 2024: Several TV actors started a new chapter in their lives in the past year. While some like Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma opted for a grand event, others like Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil went in for the hush-hush wedding. Take a look back at the daily soup celebrities who took a plunge with a fairytale wedding.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar


The couple got engaged on Divya’s 30th birthday in December 2022 and took their vows in an intimate ceremony on February 20, 2024. Their wedding reflected the warmth and love they share, surrounded by close family and friends.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma


Ishqbaaaz’s Surbhi Chandna got married to her long-time partner Karan Sharma in a grand-grand ceremony in Jaipur’s iconic Chomu Palace Hotel this March. Their love story began in 2010 and culminated in a magical wedding.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan


On April 25, 2024, Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh tied the knot with her long-time partner Dipak Chauhan at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. The pre-wedding celebrations were a grand affair with Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi ceremonies filled with fun and laughter.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri | Image: X


Actress Surbhi Jyoti also got married her long-time boyfriend Sumit Suri in a special eco-friendly ceremony on October 27, 2024. The couple exchanged vows at Jim Corbett National Park in Dehradun, with nature taking centre stage in the decorations.

Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil Suryawanshi


Kal ho naa ho actress Jhanak Shukla has embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi on December 12 in an intimate wedding.

Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube


Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who is known for playing the popular role of Sonu Bhide, is also going to tie the knot with her longtime partner Aditya Dube. The couple has been busy preparing for their big day on December 28.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape | Image: X


Sreejita De got married to her long-term boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape, in a series of ceremonies in 2023 and 2024. Couple did a Church Wedding in Germany in 2023 and then they tied the knot in Nov 2024 with Bengali Traditions

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 20:18 IST, December 27th 2024

Recommended

Friend, Philosopher, Guide: Sonia Gandhi Remembers Dr. Manmohan Singh
India News
Delhi-NCR Air Quality Sees Improvement Amid Rainfall, GRAP-III Withdrawn
India News
SSMB29: Priyanka Locked As Female Lead In Mahesh Babu's Jungle Adventure
Entertainment News
PM Modi Mourns Automotive Legend Osamu Suzuki's Demise | LIVE
India News
North India Shivers: Chandigarh Hit By Hailstorm, J-K Receives Snowfall
India News
Farewell, Dr Singh: State Funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 11.45 AM
India News
Is Dua Lipa Engaged To Callum? Singer's Christmas Album Sparks Rumours
Entertainment News
Squid Game Season 2 X Review: Netizens Call Sequel More 'Intense, Brutal
Entertainment News
Namma Metro Makes Big Plan For Bengaluru On New Year Eve. Details Here
India News
When Manmohan Singh Wrote A Cheque For Gains Accruing From Rupee
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.