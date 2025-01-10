Published 12:37 IST, January 10th 2025
Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh AKA Sodhi In Critical Condition, Know What Happened
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh, who was discharged a few days ago, has been hospitalised again in a government hospital.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi, who was hospitalised a few days ago, is in critical condition. Actor's friend Bhakti Soni shared a health update and how his family is dealing with the same. This has come days after Singh shared a video on his social media handle stating that his health has been "very poor".
Gurucharan Singh has been hospitalised again
Bhakti Soni told a media portal that Singh was hospitalised a few days ago but was discharged later. After returning, Soni stated that the actor neither ate nor drank water for 19 days. Because of that he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. His health has worsened, so he has been admitted to a government hospital.
On January 7, the actor shared a video from the hospital on his Instagram account. In the clip, he can be seen covered in a shawl and mufflers. He could also be with a drip in his hand. In the video, Gurcharan Singh says, "The condition has worsened. Lakh lakh congratulations to Guru Gobind Singh Sahib Maharaj Ji on Guruparv. What has happened to me, I will share the latest update with you all soon. Look at the condition. Let's go, God bless us".
When Gurcharan Singh went missing last year
In May last year, the news came that Gurcharan Singh had suddenly gone missing. He had left his Delhi home for Mumbai, after which there was no contact with him. Then his father went to the police station to file a missing person report. He returned home after about 25 days. The actor had gone on a religious journey and returned home after spending several days in the Gurudwaras of Amritsar and Ludhiana.
