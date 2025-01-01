Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Jheel Mehta Ties The Knot With Boyfriend Aditya Dube, First Video Out

Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jheel Mehta, who is known for playing the popular role of Sonu Bhide, tied the knot with her longtime partner Aditya Dube. First video of the couple from their wedding ceremony is now doing rounds on social media. The actress opted for a classic red lehenga for her big day.

Jheel Mehta ties the knot with her boyfriend

On December 31, a video from Jheel Mehta's wedding ceremony surfaced on social media. The actress donned a traditional, red lehenga teamed with signature bridal jewellery for her big day. The groom, on the other hand, donned an all-white sherwani.

The video shows the bride and groom hugging each other and getting emotional. They can be seen exchanging smiles with each other. The couple has not shared any official photos from the ceremony yet.

When Jheel Mehta announced her engagement

Jheel Mehta, best known for her role as Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently got engaged to boyfriend Aditya. Taking to Instagram, Jheel dropped an adorable video in which she can be seen getting a dreamy proposal from Aditya in January, this year. The actress entered the venue blindfolded with the help of her friends. Jheel got emotional seeing Aditya dancing before popping the big question. "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal," she captioned the post.

Jheel's TMKOC co-star Bhavya Gandhi, who played the role of Tappu in the show, commented on Jheel's post with a heart emoticon. "Congratulations seeing you as Sonu on TMKOC and now this.. time has past pretty quickly it seems, all the best to both of you," a social media user commented.

"OMG CONGRATULATIONSS!!!!!!!!!," another social media user wrote. Jheel was the first actress to play the role of Sonu in the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She is currently working as a make-up artist.