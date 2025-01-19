Who Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner? Rajat Dalal Or Vivian DSena, Know When, Where To Watch The Grand Finale Of The Reality Show

Who Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner?: The Grand Finale of the most controversial reality show will be held today from 9:30 PM onwards. The show will stream on television and on online streaming platforms. The grand finale episode will feature the family of the contestants as well as the other previously eliminated participants. Social media users have been speculating who will lift the trophy ahead of the finale.

Who is the winner of Bigg Boss 18?

Ahead of the Bigg Boss season 18 finale episode, social media users have been speculating who will win the prize money and the trophy. While there are 6 contestants eyeing the trophy, at present, netizens are rooting for two of the participants - Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena. The other finalists in the running for the trophy are Karanveer Mehra, Isha Singh, Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra. The voting lines were opened for the viewers till noon on Sunday. The winners will be announced at the midnight on January 19.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 18 finale?

The finale of Bigg Boss 18 will be held on January 19. The show will premiere from 9:30 pm onwards. Viewers can catch the show on television on the channel - Colors. The finale will also stream on Jio Cinema and Jio TV apps on smartphones.

How much is the prize money for Bigg Boss 18 winner?