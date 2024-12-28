Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:41 IST, December 28th 2024

Year Ender 2024: Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula To Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, TV Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood

This year, several TV couples, including Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, and Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal welcomed their babies.

TV Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood in 2024 | Image: Instagram

Welcoming your offspring is one of the most blissful experiences for a couple. This year, several TV couples including Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula, Drashti Dhami-Neeraj Khemka, and Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal entered a new phase of their lives and embraced parenthood. Here we have brought you the complete list of celebs who welcomed their babies in 2024.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:41 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.