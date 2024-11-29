Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Abhishek Verma Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Iditri Goel | PHOTOS

Abhishek Verma, who is known for his portrayal in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Iditri Goel. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a series of photos with a heartfelt caption, announcing his engagement. His industry friends have sent best wishes to the newly engaged couple.

Abhishek Verma gets engaged to girlfriend Iditri Goel

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek shared the photos from his engagement ceremony that shows them brimming with joy. Abhishek's OOTD was a black embroidered coat paired with matching pants and boots. Iditri, on the other hand, looked beautiful in a blue velvet lehenga and choli. She sported a nude makeup look and accessorised the ensemble with a green choker.

In one of the photos, they flaunted their engagement rings as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the post, the actor wrote a heartfelt caption that reads, "From listening “so much attitude he has” to “he’s the sweetest”.. it’s been nothing less than a film’s story. The days we have spent together were beautiful and I feel complete to start my life’s most precious chapter with you. Thank you God for introducing me to the person whom I can annoy forever."

He signed off by writing, "My friend, my wife and my life. I love you."

Soon after he dropped the post, his younger brother, Abhay Verma, shared the post on his Instagram Stories and showered love on them.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Industry friends congratulate the newly engaged couple

Anita Hassanandani was surprised and wrote, "What! Congratulations". Aneri Vajani commented, "Pannjjuuuuu soo happy for u congratulations." Urvashi Dholakia wrote, "Many Many congratulations". Pankit Thakker commented, "Stay blessed." Jay Bhanushali, Rahul Dev and many others congratulated them.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)